Two Greek investigative magistrates probing alleged fraud in past public procurement deals traveled to the Hague recently to meet with counterparts from Belgium, France, the Netherlands and Cyprus, where they have lodged requests for access to the bank accounts of a former minister.



The requests submitted by Iliana Zamanika and Giorgos Evangelou concern bank accounts held by former Socialist defense minister Yiannos Papantoniou, who is charged with laundering 2.8 million euros in Swiss Francs that he allegedly pocketed in exchange for securing a contract in 2003 to upgrade six Hellenic Navy frigates.



According to information, another EU country has launched its own investigation into the frigates contract.



The former minister and his wife Stavroula Kourakou are held in Attica’s high-security Korydallos Prison, after judicial authorities deemed them a flight risk as they rent a second home in Switzerland and have bank accounts there.



Kourakou has submitted a request for her release from pre-trial detention, which is being examined by judicial authorities.