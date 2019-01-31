Suspected rioter at Prespes rally remanded in custody

One of the seven people arrested in connection with the riots at last week’s rally in Athens against the Prespes agreement has been remanded in custody and transferred to the Korydallos maximum-security prison pending trial.

According to reports, he was remanded because he was also arrested last year for his role in an attack by members of the extreme-right Apella group on an anarchist hangout in Piraeus in August.

The 27-year-old and six other suspects that were arrested appeared before an investigating magistrate last Thursday.

Two of the suspects who were facing misdemeanor charges were released from custody unconditionally. The other four were forbidden from leaving the country and have to appear at their local police station once a month.