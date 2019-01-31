Manolada farms under NGO scrutiny

Nonprofit organization Generation 2.0 for Rights, Equality and Diversity has set up an observatory to monitor the working conditions of migrant workers in the rural area of Manolada in the northwestern Peloponnese.



The group supports second-generation migrant children in Greece.



Manolada, which is an area where strawberries are cultivated, has been frequently lambasted over poor working conditions while migrants have complained of not being paid and farm owners’ racist behavior.



Manolada gained international notoriety in 2013 when a farm foreman opened fire on 42 migrant strawberry pickers after they complained about unpaid wages.