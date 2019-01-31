NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
FYROM parliament rejects request for 2nd name referendum

The Parliament of the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) has rejected a diaspora group’s request for a second referendum on a deal to rename the country North Macedonia in exchange for NATO and potentially European Union membership.

Lawmakers voted 49-9 on Wednesday against the request from the World Macedonian Congress. The 120-seat parliament’s remaining lawmakers were absent.

The bid had secured preliminary approval by a parliamentary committee. But parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi said law in FYROM prevents a second referendum on the same issue to be held within two years of voters having had their say.

The diaspora group challenged the relevance of a September referendum that showed overwhelming support for the name deal, but had low voter turnout.

The agreement ends a decades-long dispute with Greece over the Macedonia name. It has been ratified in both countries. [AP]

