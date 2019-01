The Panhellenic Association of Paramedics has announced a five-hour work stoppage (10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.) on Friday to protest over their right to a special 10-day leave, which is granted to other hospital employees.

The national union of public hospital workers (POEDIN) said it is supporting the labor action and called for a protest rally outside the Health Ministry at 12.30 p.m.