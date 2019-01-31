NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Parliament to ratify FYROM's NATO accession protocol 'in coming days'

Greek Parliament will ratify the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia’s NATO accession protocol under its new name “in the coming days,” government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos said on Thursday, during a regular press briefing.

“What is left is the ratification of North Macedonia’s NATO accession protocol by the Greek Parliament in the coming days, and then the Foreign Ministry will send a note verbale to North Macedonia’s Foreign Ministry, thus automatically bringing into force the amendments to the [country’s] constitution and of course the name change,” he told journalists.

Tzanakopoulos described the Prespes accord which ended a decades-old diplomatic row over FYROM’s name as a “historic milestone for peace, cooperation and stability in the Balkans.”

FYROM's name will officially change to North Macedonia once the protocol has been signed. 

