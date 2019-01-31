ND enjoys 14 point lead over SYRIZA, poll of polls finds

Opposition New Democracy enjoys a 14-point lead over incumbent SYRIZA in a poll of polls conducted by the European Parliament ahead of elections for representatives at the bloc's legislative body on May 23-26.

In its “Report on developments in the political landscape,” the European Parliament's Public Opinion Monitoring Unit found that the conservative opposition, which is a member of the European People's Party, saw its popularity average come in at a high of 39.2 percent in January, with SYRIZA, of the European United Left, trailing at 25 percent.

Far-right Golden Dawn came in at a distant third with 7 percent, with Movement for Change coming in slightly behind it at 6.8 percent and the Greek Communist Party (KKE) at 6.4 percent.

Popular Unity, Union of Centrists and Independent Greeks – the government's erstwhile coalition partner – are not seen garnering more than 3 percent.

The report also records shifts in the two main parties' popularity since February 2018, showing a dip for New Democracy in March and December to the 35-percent mark.

SYRIZA, meanwhile, enjoyed a spike to around 27 percent in September, possibly as a result of Greece's exit from its last bailout the previous month.

The figures are based on nationwide public opinion polls conducted by the firms Marc, Opinion and Pulse. The next report from the European Parliament on the upcoming European elections is expected in mid-February.