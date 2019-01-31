WHAT’S ON | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
WHAT'S ON

Wiki Loves Monuments | Athens | February 1-11

TAGS: Photography, Exhibition

The Wikimedia Community User Group Greece and the Goethe Institute have put together an exhibition of photographs from Wiki Loves Monuments 2019, an international competition dedicated to historical sites and landmarks which Greece has participated in since 2016. Opening hours are Mondays to Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 9.30 p.m., Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6.30 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1.30 p.m.

Goethe Institute, 14-16 Omirou, Kolonaki,
tel 210.366.1000

Online



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 