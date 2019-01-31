Wiki Loves Monuments | Athens | February 1-11

The Wikimedia Community User Group Greece and the Goethe Institute have put together an exhibition of photographs from Wiki Loves Monuments 2019, an international competition dedicated to historical sites and landmarks which Greece has participated in since 2016. Opening hours are Mondays to Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 9.30 p.m., Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6.30 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1.30 p.m.

Goethe Institute, 14-16 Omirou, Kolonaki,

tel 210.366.1000