Crafting the Future | Athens | February 1 & 2

The Onassis Cultural Center and the British Council present “Crafting the Future,” a two-day event on fashion and design bringing together celebrated lecturers and professionals from the local market. The public will have the opportunity to get insights into the modern-day challenges, the impact of fast fashion on everyday life, and the solutions suggested by the industry professionals. Key speakers on the first day include Orsola de Castro (founder and creative director of Fashion Revolution), Brigitte Stepputtis (head of couture at Vivienne Westwood), Stavros Karelis (Onassis Foundation creative consultant, founder and buying director of Machine-A), Alice Potts (Onassis fellow) and Dimitra Kolotoura (founder Zeus+Dione). The second day will focus on the practical training of participants, presenting a series of workshops dealing with issues of chain supply ethics, upcycling and the circular fashion economy. Registration is free of charge at www.sgt.gr.

Onassis Cultural Center, 107 Syngrou,

tel 210.900.5800