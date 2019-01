The printing of secure identity documents in Greece will be expanded following the agreement of a new 11 million-euro 10-year loan with the European Investment Bank by Veridos Matsoukis SA, a leading printer of secure documents.



The EIB financing will support more than 23 million euros of new investment at Veridos Matsoukis’s Athens site, by increasing production capacity for passports, identity cards and other official documents for governments using the latest security features, crucial for reducing identity fraud.



The first ever EIB support for Veridos Matsoukis was formally signed in Athens on Thursday by Efthimios Matsoukis, managing director of Veridos Matsoukis, and Peter Jacobs, head of the EIB Investment Team for Greece.



“Veridos Matsoukis is a leading printer of identification and secure documents. The new EIB financing will be able to expand state-of-the-art production capacity in Greece to manufacture the most secure passports and identity cards for countries around the world. Access to long-term finance will also allow us to create new jobs in Athens,” said Matsoukis.