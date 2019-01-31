Two suspects questioned over ATM fraud ring

Police in Thessaloniki said on Thursday that they traced two suspected members of a ring believed to have tampered with nine ATMs which allowed them to steal people’s card details, clone their cards and make multiple withdrawals from their accounts over the past two years.

The suspects, aged 33 and 41, are both foreign nationals, police said, without revealing further details.

The ring allegedly used a tactic known as transaction reversal fraud in which they created a software error to allow them to withdraw cash from an account without it appearing to have been debited.

The suspects are believed to have pocketed 10,190 euros from 11 illegal withdrawals of cash and face multiple charges of fraud.