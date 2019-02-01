Eighteen fatalities as a result of flu recorded

The Center for Disease Prevention and Control (KEELPNO) said on Thursday that a total of 18 people –14 men and four women, ranging from 25 to 90 – have died of flu complications since the beginning of the year.

According to the center, 12 of them died in the week from January 21 to 27.

In total, 117 serious cases of flu have been registered, with 112 patients placed in intensive care.

KEELPNO said only 20 of those patients had received flu vaccinations.