The leftist government is attempting to adapt the rules of Parliament in order to deal with a situation that is making its life difficult right now, vis-a-vis its former ally Independent Greeks.

Such an opportunistic intervention is not just a sign of a moral shift in the House – similar to that which resulted in the government being able to continue enjoying a hodgepodge majority – but it would constitute a direct reversal of the very rules that govern the operation of Parliament in order to achieve a precarious balance between the two former coalition partners.

It is unacceptable for the rules of the House to be used as an instrument for settling political divorces, and the country’s institutions are not a settlement to placate disgruntled exes.