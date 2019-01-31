A senior prosecutor on Thursday called for a probe into media reports claiming that the former director of one of the Greek capital's biggest hospitals had submitted fake academic certificates to get the job.

Supreme Court prosecutor Xeni Dimitriou ordered the Piraeus Prosecutors Office to investigate allegations concerning the qualifications of Nikaia General Hospital's chief from September 2016 until last December. He has been accused of having four higher university degrees in his file with the human resources department of the Administrative Reform Ministry that are not the same to those in his personnel file.

The allegations against him are partly based on claims by the union of Greek hospital doctors (POEDIN), which says that the unnamed administrator had neglected to put his personnel records under scrutiny along with those of his staff while he was head of the Thriaseio Hospital in 2014 during an inspection of the qualifications claimed by all employees at the state-run facility.