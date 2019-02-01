Almost 26 pct of Greeks cannot afford to heat their homes adequately

Almost one in four Greeks cannot afford to heat their home sufficiently, according to Eurostat data collected as part of the annual EU survey on income and living conditions in the bloc.



Based on the report, 25.7 percent of Greeks said they were not able to keep their home adequately warm due to their economic condition.



Greeks buy heating oil at an average price of 1,025 euros per liter when the average price for the whole of the European Union is 0.794 euros per litre and 0.781 euros in the eurozone.



The largest share of people who shared the same view was recorded in Bulgaria (37 pct), followed by Lithuania (29 pct), Greece, Cyprus (23 pct) and Portugal (20 pct).



In contrast, the lowest shares - close to 2 percent - were recorded in Luxembourg, Finland, Sweden, the Netherlands and Austria.



In 2017, eight percent of the EU population said in an EU-wide survey that they could not afford to heat their home sufficiently.



This share peaked in 2012 with 11 percent, and has fallen continuously in subsequent years.