Antentokounbo says Tsitsipas will soon become new ‘Greek freak’

Greece's homegrown NBA All-Star, Giannis Antetokounmpo, predicted that tennis star Stefanos Tsitsipas will soon become the new “Greek freak” as his career takes off following his impressive appearance at the Australian Open last month.



Asked during comments to sports journalists after a game, the Milwaukee Bucks forward was asked whether he follows other Greek athletes playing in other sports.



Antentokounbo replied he mostly watches basketball and some soccer, but singled out the young athlete.



“Tsitsipas is really, really good at what he does. The sky is the limit for him. At around 2020-2021 he is going to be one of the best tennis players in the world. We are going to have another Greek freak - in tennis,” he said.

