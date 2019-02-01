NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Moderate quakes jolt Karpathos

TAGS: Earthquake

Two moderate quakes, measuring 4.5 and 3.8 on the Richter scale, struck in the southern eastern Aegean shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon.

The tremors were mostly felt on the island of Karpathos and Rhodes.

The location of the quakes’ epicenter was 36 and 42 kilometres northeast of Karpathos, respectively, and were recorded at a depth of 10 kilometers, according to the automatic readings of the Athens-based Geodynamic Institute.

There were no immediate reports of any injuries or damage.

Online



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 