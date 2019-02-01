Moderate quakes jolt Karpathos

Two moderate quakes, measuring 4.5 and 3.8 on the Richter scale, struck in the southern eastern Aegean shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon.



The tremors were mostly felt on the island of Karpathos and Rhodes.



The location of the quakes’ epicenter was 36 and 42 kilometres northeast of Karpathos, respectively, and were recorded at a depth of 10 kilometers, according to the automatic readings of the Athens-based Geodynamic Institute.

There were no immediate reports of any injuries or damage.