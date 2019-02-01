BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Moody's: Greece bond market return is 'credit positive'

Greece’s return to international debt markets in January with a issue worth 2.5 billion euros is credit positive for the junk-rated country, ratings agency Moody’s said on Friday.

“It was Greece’s first debt issued outside of a programme after almost a decade of reliance on funding from the EU and IMF,” Moody’s analyst Michail Michailopoulos wrote in a note to clients.

“Greece’s foray into international capital markets is credit positive, as it reflects improving investor confidence and paves the paves the way for Greece returning to full market-based funding.”

Moody’s rates Greece ‘B3’ - six notches below investment grade - with a positive outlook.

