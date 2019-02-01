Kammenos rejects gov’t proposal to support ANEL's parliamentary presence

The leader of former coalition partner Independent Greeks (ANEL), Panos Kammenos, responded indignantly to a government idea to help the party retain its parliamentary group, saying ANEL “doesn’t want favors.”



ANEL is facing the prospect of being left with four lawmakers, which would bring it below the threshold for parliamentary groups.



The government said on Thursday it is mulling a change in parliamentary rules that will allow the right-wing party to retain its group.



“ANEL don’t want favors from anyone. We want the parliamentary rules to be applied,” he said in a tweet on Friday. “Take all the privileges, keep all the policemen,” he added.



Kammenos has become an increasingly vocal critic of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras since quitting the government coalition in January 13, ahead of the vote on the Prespes accord in parliament.



He has threatened with “war” if ANEL’s parliamentary group is dissolved.