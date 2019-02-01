Parnitha Trek | Attica | February 2

The Flabouri Refuge has organized a three-hour trek on Mount Parnitha that aims to acquaint the public with the national park, its history and its flora and fauna. The difficulty level is described as easy to moderate, as the trek is suitable for everyone over the age of 8. Participants need to be equipped with proper walking shoes and outdoor clothing, a backpack with water and snacks, and a basic first-aid kit. They will meet at Flabouri Refuge at 10.30 a.m., with the trek starting at 11 a.m. Registration is possible at www.flabouri.gr, but the form is in Greek, so parties who do not speak the language are advised to call tel 210.246.4666 or 697.225.6215 (10 a.m. - 5 p.m.).