KinderDoc | Athens | February 3

Kinder Docs, an initiative encouraging children and young people to document the world around them on film, presents three medium-length documentaries from Greece, Georgia and Ghana at the Benaki Museum’s Pireos Street annex that look at child labor in different forms and the role of the refugee in crisis in the exploitation of minors, from noon to 2 p.m. At 2.30 p.m., it will screen the American documentary “More Human Than Human,” which explores the complex role of artificial intelligence in today's world. Admission costs 6 euros for adults and 3 euros for children.

Benaki Museum, 138 Pireos,

tel 210.345.3111, www.benaki.gr