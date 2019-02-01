‘Carmen’ from the Met | Thessaloniki | February 2

The Thessaloniki Concert Hall will screen George Bizet's “Carmen” live in high-definition from the Metropolitan Opera in New York. The French romance is directed by Sir Richard Eyre, conducted by Louis Langree and stars Clementine Margaine, Aleksandra Kurzak, Roberto Alagna and Alexander Vinogradov. The performance is in the original French, with Greek surtitles. Doors open at 7.55 p.m. and tickets cost 15 euros.

Thessaloniki Concert Hall, 25is Martiou & Paralia,

tel 2310.895.800