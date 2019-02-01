WHAT’S ON | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Silence | Athens | February 2-17

Renee Revah presents “Silence,” a collection of underwater photographs that address the struggle to breathe from a social perspective. The show at Booze Cooperativa is organized in cooperation with the Schedia street magazine and is part of events marking International Vendor Week. It runs through February 17 and opening hours are from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Booze Cooperativa, 57 Kolokotroni, Monastiraki,
tel 211.405.3733, boozecooperativa.com

