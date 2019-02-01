Dumpsters to be phased out in Athens city center

Athens Mayor Giorgos Kaminis on Friday unveiled an initiative to improve trash collection in the center of the Greek capital.

“Smart Collection” aims to abolish the wheeled dumpsters that are such an eyesore in the commercial district of downtown Athens, and put an end to the sight of big bags of trash sitting outside restaurants, bars and other businesses as they wait for the garbage truck to pass.

The scheme will start with businesses, which will be alerted via SMS when it’s time to take out their trash. If the program proves effective, it will be extended to residents in the downtown area as well as to other parts of the city.