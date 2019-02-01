Defiant Boutaris says Thessaloniki won’t bow to vandals

Thessaloniki Mayor Yiannis Boutaris said Friday that Jewish monuments will be repaired no matter how many times they are vandalized and urged people not to tolerate vandalism.



“Even if they vandalize the monuments 100 times we will repair them 110 times,” said Boutaris, whose proposal for a 24-hour police guard at the monuments was rejected Friday in a meeting with local authorities, police and the Jewish community leadership.



According to David Saltiel, president of the Central Board of Jewish Communities in Greece the Jewish community of Thessaloniki, “the monuments should not be guarded as that would be a disgrace for the city.”



“The monuments were made to remind us of history. They cannot have a policeman next to them. All that can be done is to have lighting and better management,” he said.