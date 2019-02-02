Prophecies will not put the Greek economy on the much-touted path to recovery. One of the most recent examples of this is the significance attributed to a rather pointless comment by the country’s deputy prime minister on the subject of nonperforming loans.

Instead of talking about the problem as though it had just discovered it, the government could have already taken steps toward resolving it.

Such pre-election tactics and a multitude of officials within the government who are being given a say on the subject of the country’s banks simply appear to be making it harder to settle the issue. Delays cause more insecurity and too much senseless babbling fuels it even further.