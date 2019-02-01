Islanders set to protest cramped migrant centers

Residents of two eastern Aegean islands that host reception centers for undocumented migrants are planning action this week to protest overcrowding at the facilities.

Businesses on Samos yesterday called a strike for Thursday to demand that the island’s center near the village of Vathy be shut down and its 3,685 residents moved elsewhere.

Both islanders and migrants have ratcheted up protests at living conditions at the Vathy camp in recent months as the facility is hosting more than five times its capacity.

A similar protest is planned for Lesvos on Thursday to protest conditions at the Moria camp, which is also vastly overcrowded.