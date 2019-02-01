Tax evasion found in many professions

The long list of tax evaders identified by the Independent Authority for Public Revenue in the second half of last year includes doctors, lawyers, funeral parlors, private investigators and pensioners and shows that several sectors of the economy are more prone to tax evasion.

Inspections revealed tens of millions of euros of hidden incomes concerning previous years. Here are some of the most interesting findings:

- A gynecologist in Thessaloniki had hidden income of 1.21 million euros from 2012 to 2014;

- A Thessaloniki oncologist avoided declaring 550,000 euros in income from 2012 to 2013.

- A dentist in Thessaloniki failed to declare inheritance and a donation totaling 1.25 million euros from 2012 to 2016.

- In 2012-13, two pensioners in Attica concealed revenues of 890,000 euros and 678,000 euros.

- A funeral parlor in Thessaloniki failed to issue receipts in 613 cases from 2013 to 2016, hiding income of over 652,000 euros. Another funeral parlor in the same city hid revenues of 435,000 euros in 2012.

- A betting agency in Attica failed to pay income tax of more than 632,000 euros in 2015-16.