Young man charged with raping 18-year-old in northern Greece

A 19-year-old man faced a prosecutor in Kozani, northern Greece, on Saturday on rape charges after allegedly sexually assaulting an 18-year-old woman in the village of Platania on Friday night.

According to the woman’s testimony, the 19-year-old attacked her while she had been on her way home, and dragged her into a construction site at knifepoint.

After raping her, the man reportedly took her cellphone and threatened her not to tell anyone about the incident, according to the news website Kozan.gr.

On returning home, however, the woman told her parents about the incident and they alerted the police.