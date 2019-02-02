NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Thessaloniki police identify suspected fraudsters

TAGS: Crime

Police in Thessaloniki said on Saturday that they have identified two suspected members of a fraud ring targeting elderly citizens as two Bulgarian nationals, aged 20 and 24.

According to investigators, the alleged fraudsters swindled a total of 12,600 euros from their victims by telephoning them pretending to be police officers or lawyers and informing them that a relative had been involved in causing a fatal accident.

They would tell their victims that they could intervene to ensure the relative avoid criminal charges in exchange for a fee. 

