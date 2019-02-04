Samos plans strike, Lesvos a rally over migrant camps

Businesses and organizations in Samos will be going on strike on Thursday in demand that the migrant and refugee center on the eastern Aegean island be shut down and its 3,685 residents moved to more suitable facilities.

Concerns regarding the living conditions at the camp have grown in recent months, as the 650-spot facility is hosting more than five times its capacity.

Dozens of camp residents have participated in peaceful protest rallies in recent months calling for better shelters – most are staying in summer tents – sanitation and safety, but mainly to be transferred to the mainland.

A similar protest is being planned on Lesvos in opposition to conditions at the notorious Moria camp.