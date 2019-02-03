After the divorce of Greece’s coalition partners – leftist SYRIZA and nationalist Independent Greeks (ANEL) – political life has become a whirlwind of accusations and counter-accusations, threats and shifting alliances.

One could overlook all of this political scheming if it did not have such a serious impact on the normal operation of Parliament, if it didn’t further undermine the credibility of the political system and, most importantly, if it did not overshadow the numerous fundamental problems that are keeping the economy frozen in its tracks.

The country urgently needs better management, healthy banks, open universities and faster, more independent courts. Instead of moving foward, it is being kept back by a political face-off that is of interest only to its protagonists.