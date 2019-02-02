Four migrants missing in Evros river after boat capsizes

Police authorities on Saturday launched a search and rescue operation in Greece's northeastern border region with Turkey after a boat carrying 12 migrants capsized while crossing Evros river, state-run news agency ANA-MPA reported.



Based on the testimonies of rescued migrants, their dinghy burst half-way to Greece on Saturday morning, leaving all twelve passengers in the water. Eight of them swam to an islet and called for help.



Four migrants were still missing, three of whom are children, the news agency said. There were no details on their nationalities.