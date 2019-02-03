Greek corruption prosecutors are expected in the coming weeks to bring charges against politicians implicated in the alleged bribery scandal involving Swiss pharmaceutical company Novartis.

Despite the fact that an ongoing judicial probe has yet to yield any concrete evidence of suspicious payments into the accounts of the politicians in question or their relatives, the prosecutors insist that bribe-taking charges are supported by the testimonies of protected witnesses.

The charges are expected to be leveled against the politicians this month. It remains unclear which of the 10 politicians originally implicated by prosecutors will be charged, though, according to sources, the alleged bribes relate to the period 2010-2012.

Before lodging the charges, prosecutors are expected to ask Parliament to lift the immunity of those suspects who are MPs.