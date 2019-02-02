Gas canister explosion kills 3 in Kalamata tavern
Greece’s fire service says three women have died when a propane gas canister exploded in the kitchen of a tavern in the southwestern city of Kalamata.
The three, two employees and the owner’s wife, were already unconscious when transported to a hospital, the fire service says. They died of their wounds.
The explosion caused a fire which was put out by eight firefighters in three fire service vehicles. None of the customers were injured.
[AP]