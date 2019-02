Members of anarchist group “Rouvikonas” (Rubicon) threw paint at the walls of the Italian Embassy, in central Athens Sunday.

Following a well-established pattern of similar attacks, the anarchists materialized suddenly, just after 5:30 p.m., threw the paint on the wall and took flight.

Police say they are searching for the perpetrators. So far, 14 people have been detained, according to state news agency ANA-MPA.