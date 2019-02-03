MONDAY

European Commissioner for Health & Food Safety Vytenis Andriukaitis makes an official visit and is to meet with Greek officials. To Tuesday.

The Foundation for Economic and Industrial Research (IOBE) will publish the findings of its business and consumer surveys for January 2019.

Piraeus Bank to decide on the Kingsley Capital’s expression of interest in the acquisition of Hellenic Sugar Industry.

The online platform of the Greek land register (Ktimatologio) opens for the submission of documents by property owners who do not have access to one of the agency’s branches.

The American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce organizes its annual Thessaloniki New Year’s Reception at the Met Hotel. (Info: www.amcham.gr)

TUESDAY

The IT Service Management Conference 2019 is held at the Maroussi Plaza Amphitheater, 3A Frangoklissias, Maroussi, Athens. (Info: www.seeitsmc.gr)

WEDNESDAY

The Civil Servants’ Union (ADEDY) holds a work stoppage from 11 a.m. to the end of shift and a rally outside the Finance Ministry.

Thessaloniki Water Company (EYATH) holds an extraordinary general meeting.

THURSDAY

The third Hotel tech conference, on the subject of “Digital Transformation in Hospitality Industry,” takes place at the Wyndham Grand Hotel, 2 Megalou Alexandrou, Athens. (Info: hoteltech.gr)

The Center for European Constitutional Law hosts an educational seminar titled “Consumer Protection and Online Commerce,” from 4-9 p.m., at 43 Academias, Athens. It will also organize an open event addressing the Greek and US constitutions, based on the Greek publication of Yale professor Jack M. Balkin’s book “Living Originalism,” at the Epi Lexei bookstore, 32 Academias, Athens at 6 p.m. (Info: www.cecl.gr)

In the context of European Industry Week, Hellenic Production, the Foundation for Economic & Industrial Research (IOBE) and the National Technical University of Athens (NTUA) are organizing an event on “Opportunities and Challenges for the Greek manufacturing sector in the era of Industry 4.0.” Starts at 5 p.m., at the Benaki Museum, 138 Pireos, Athens. (Info: iobe.gr)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will publish its December provisional data on commercial transactions and its November labor force survey.

FRIDAY

The Annual Investors Conference on Greek and Cypriot NPLs takes place the Athens Hilton Hotel, 46 Vassilissis Sofias. (Info: www.imn.org)

HELEXPO organizes the Aquatherm exhibition on water heating technology and the Infacoma construction material fair at the Mediterranean Expo Center (MEC), Paeania, Eastern Attica. To February 11. (Info: www.helexpo.gr)

As part of the its lecture series on global trends in economics, business and policy, the Foundation for Economic & Industrial Research (IOBE) presents Nachiket Mor, India country director at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, on “Health Systems Design in Developing Countries.” From 5.15-7 p.m., at the Museum of Cycladic Art, 4 Neofytou Douka, Athens. The lecture will be in English. (Info: iobe.gr)

The Hacking Health Athens Hackathon opens at 8 Amerikis, Athens. To Sunday. (Info: athens@hacking-health.org)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) issues the industrial production index for December and January data on vehicle licenses.

SATURDAY

The Boutique Hotel Workshop opens at Sofitel hotel, by the Athens airport. To Sunday. (Info: hotelshow.gr)

SUNDAY

Local spirits fair Elliniko Apostagma is held in Aigli at Athens’s Zappeio gardens. (Info: www.apostagmata.gr)