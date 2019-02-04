Tests to determine cause of death of girl, 5, in Crete hospital ICU

Tests were under way on Monday to determine the exact cause of death of a five-year-old girl who was transferred to the emergency room of Crete's Irakleio General Hospital in the early hours of the morning.

According to local reports, the girl was taken to the hospital with a fever and then admitted to an intensive care unit for children where medics were unable to save her, the alternate hospital director, Yiannis Fanourgiakis, told the ekriti news site.

Fanourgiakis said laboratory tests would be conducted to determine what went wrong.