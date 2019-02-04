ND program foresees 2,000 euros for every child born in Greece

Conservative New Democracy would pledge 2,000 euros for every child born in Greece as part of its program if it comes to power in the next elections, party spokesperson Maria Spyraki told reporters on Monday.

The party's program is effectively aimed at the Greek family, Spyraki said, noting that the measure in question is intended to encourage young Greek couples to have children and to curb a plunging birth rate.

Another key aim of the program is the creation of "lots of well-paid jobs," the spokesperson added.

Additional measures include reduction to the ENFIA property tax and to social security contributions, she added.

