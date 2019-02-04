New cold front to sweep country from Tuesday

A new cold front is forecast to sweep much of the country from Tuesday to Thursday, from the south to the north.

The Ionian, Crete, the Peloponnese, mainland Greece, Evia and the Cyclades are to see heavy rainfall which is to spread across the Aegean to the Dodecanese and Thessaly by Tuesday night.

On Wednesday and Thursday, rainfall is forecast for many areas with the weather expected to turn stormy at sea, with hail in parts and strong winds.

Snow is expected to fall in the mountains of the Peloponnese and high altitudes in mainland Greece.