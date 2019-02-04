Coast guard who rescued thousands of refugees honored at port

A section of the port on the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos is being named Kyriakos Papadopoulos after a late coast guard officer who distinguished himself during the peak of the refugee crisis in 2015 and 2016, being credited with more than 5,000 rescues.



The decision to rename a stretch of the port in the main town of Mytilini was taken by the ministries of Interior and Shipping, following an initiative of the Lesvos Municipal Port Fund.



Papadopoulos, a native of Lesvos, died of a heart attack last October at the age of 44.