Six Greek independent lawmakers who backed the government in a confidence vote on January 16 told Parliament President Nikos Voutsis they will approve any future legislation submitted by ruling SYRIZA, thus ensuring its majority in Parliament.



The letter, which was read out at the start of a meeting of a parliamentary committee discussing regulations relating to parliamentary groups, is signed by Tourism Minister Elena Kountoura, Deputy Agriculture Minister Vassilis Kokkalis, Deputy Citizens’ Protection Minister Katerina Papacosta, Thanassis Papachristopoulos, Spyros Danellis and Costas Zouraris.



Following the departure from the government of junior coalition partner Independent Greeks (ANEL) in January, leftist SYRIZA has been struggling to push legislation through Parliament, having only 145 MPs in the 300-seat House.