Greeks extremely wary of radiation, country's first-ever survey finds

Most Greeks (64 percent) believe that there is not enough transparency in the handling of issues related to radiation safety by the country’s authorities, the first national survey by the country’s Atomic Energy Commission (EEAE) has found.

Conducted by Palmos Analysis on a sample of 1,811 respondents in June and July 2018, the survey found that 40 percent of Greeks have no trust in the public authorities to protect them from radiation, while 85 percent are worried about the effects on their health from daily exposure, mainly from cellphone towers and mobile devices.

A staggering 96 percent of respondents, moreover, said that they do not know which regulatory authority is responsible for radiation safety in Greece, and eight out of 10 said they are “extremely” or “moderately” concerned about the possibility of a nuclear accident in the vicinity of Greece with consequences in the country.

The study is the first of its kind to gauge public sentiment, knowledge and perceptions regarding radiation and atomic energy, to which 74 percent of Greeks are opposed as a means of producing electricity.