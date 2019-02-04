EC closely monitoring situation in Albania

In response to a question from a Greek MEP over the appropriation by the Albanian state of land belonging to members of the Greek minority there, European Commissioner for Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn reportedly said Monday that the European Commission is closely monitoring the situation throughout the country.



Hahn said that the Commission’s report on Albania in April 2018 noted that the Balkan country had not made any progress on improving the legal framework concerning appropriations and compensations.



He added that the Commission is examining the prospect of providing financial and technical assistance to help Albania address the issue.