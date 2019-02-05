MULTIMEDIA | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Cadets endure subzero conditions in joint Greek-US exercise

Cadets from the Evelpidon Military Academy undergo winter warfare training on Mount Olympus in northern Greece, in this photo released on Monday. During the joint Greek-American training program, which ran from January 28 to February 1, cadets learned how to set up camp, carry out patrols, fight and survive in subzero conditions. “It is important for Greece to have such a strong ally and it is important for the US to align with a stable country in such an unstable environment,” said Greek Brigadier General Giorgos Fasoulas, who observed the joint exercises. [InTime News]

