Greek authorities have urged the public to adhere to influenza transmission prevention strategies including respiratory hygiene and cough etiquette, avoidance of closed crowded spaces and getting a flu jab to rein in the spread of the disease.



The Center for Disease Prevention and Control (KEELPNO) said last week that 18 people had died of flu complications since the start of the year.



Another 112 had been placed in intensive care. Meanwhile, some 65-70 patients on ventilators have to wait for a bed in an ICU on a daily basis.



The head of KEELPNO’s Epidemiology Department, Theano Georgakopoulou, told Kathimerini that flu activity is expected to peak in the next couple of weeks.



Experts say activity is elevated this year due to the spread of the more dangerous A (H1N1) virus.