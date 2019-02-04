Turkey will not accept fait accompli in EastMed, says presidential spox

Turkey reiterated that it will not accept any fait accompli in the Eastern Mediterranean by Greece or Cyprus, ahead of a two-day working visit by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras in the country, starting on Tuesday.



“Turkey will not tolerate fait accompli in eastern Mediterranean, no matter who that is,” Turkey’s presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Monday, following a cabinet meeting in the presidential complex in Ankara.



Kalin said Tsipras and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will discuss bilateral trade, developments in the Aegean, energy, the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), the Turkish Stream, the Muslim minority in Greece, the Greek minority living in Turkey and the continental shelf, among other issues.



After his talks with Erdogan, Tsipras will travel to Istanbul where he will visit the Halki Orthodox Seminary.