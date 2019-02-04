Cambridge launches research program funded by prominent Greek businesswoman

The University of Cambridge announced on Monday a new training and research program that will fund PhD students and early-career researchers to develop technologies for the world’s future energy and computational needs.



The Program for Science, Technology and Innovation will be supported by a donation from Greek busineswoman, parliamentarian and President of the 2004 Athens Olympics, Gianna Angelopoulos-Daskalaki.



“My hope is for this to be a program of real international reach and impact, building on the solid foundation of the University of Cambridge: a program which will generate opportunities for fundamental research to be channelled to practical uses and business development,” she said in comments posted on the university's website.



“My experiences in Greece and elsewhere have shown me the vital importance of cultivating academic and business collaborations in order to contribute to the well-being of society.”



The university's Vice-Chancellor, Professor Stephen Toope, said: “The University greatly admires Mrs Angelopoulos’ strong commitment to the development of young scientists at the forefront of their fields and her vision to develop their work for world-changing impact. Her vision of strengthening collaboration between industry and academia for mutual benefit is in perfect alignment with the University’s mission.”