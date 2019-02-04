State sell-off fund TAIPED is calling a tender for the commissioning of technical and legal consultants for the concession of the marinas on Myconos (pictured) and Rhodes, aiming to start the utilization process within this summer.

Given the tourism development in these leading destinations, as well as their commanding positions as junctions of Aegean sea tourism, the two projects are certain to attract some serious investment interest, especially as they will also be endowed with land zones with the option of commercial and other uses.