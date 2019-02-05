Turkey offers reward for return of eight servicemen from Greece

The Turkish Interior Ministry on Tuesday updated a list of former military officers wanted for their alleged role in a botched coup against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the summer of 2016 to include eight servicemen who fled to Greece the day after the uprising.

According to Turkey's state-run Anadolou agency, the government is offering a total of 5.6 million euros for the return of the eight officers, who have been granted asylum in Greece.

The eight servicemen are among dozens wanted in Turkey for allegedly participating in a plot to overthrow the government orchestrated by self-exiled cleric Fethullah Gulen.

The news comes as Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras travels to Turkey on Tuesday for a meeting with Erdogan and other officials.